Principals at double-shift schools complain of extended working hours

Principals of the government schools running in double shifts in Ludhiana have expressed discontent to the government’s directive regarding their working hours. The school heads have requested the higher authorities in the education department to reduce their working hours, a number of times, but to no avail. Principals claim that since they presented their first memorandum in January to the education minister and the officials of school education department, they have been provided with only assurance and no solution. (HT photo)

In an order from the education department dated 19 December, 2023, the principals and non-teaching staff of double-shift schools were directed to work for eight hours a day, instead of six, against the principles of non-arbitrariness, reasonableness and rationality.

A principal of Senior Secondary School of Ludhiana, on the condition of anonymity, said, “There has been a straight 33% increase in our working hours and it has become extremely difficult for us to strike a balance between our personal and professional lives. At the time of events or results, we work till 8 or 9 in the evening and sometimes we even have to work on Sundays.”

Another principal, highlighting the continuous requests forwarded to the education minister regarding the same, said, “We have worked day and night in order to increase the number of enrolments in our respective schools and what we get in return is extended working hours without any incentive. Now, why would we try hard to enrol more and more students if it results in our exploitation?”

Demanding either an increment in the pay grade or giving Saturdays off to the principals in double-shift schools, another principal of Senior Secondary School of the district said, “It has been more than a month and a half that we are working for more than 48 hours a week without being provided with any leave incentive or earned leaves.”

Commenting on the situation, Harjinder Singh, district education officer ( DEO Secondary) said, “We understand the situation of the principals but for now, nothing could be done. Schools of Eminence are under construction in the district and one of them is in Model Town, which will be ready in a month and another one getting constructed in Division III and it will be ready for the students in a few months. Then the burden on the rest of the schools would eventually decrease, till then the heads of the schools have to perform their duty.”