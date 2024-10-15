Prison stint triggered Gurmel’s acquaintance with Bishnoi gang

Till May 2019, Gurmel Singh (26), caught in the murder of Baba Siddique, was an ordinary boy. Having lost his father in his childhood and no means to pursue studies, he would struggle to make both ends meet. Then came the broad daylight murder of his neighbour on May 31, 2019. It changed his fate forever. Gurmel Singh (HT Photo)

Known by the name of Teli in his village, Narar, a 7 km drive from main town Kaithal, he had allegedly helped his friend Ashok in murdering latter’s brother Sunil. “It was an audacious act. They killed Sunil with gandasa (chopper) and sua (iron rod used to break ice) in the main busy market of Kaithal. This gruesome murder is still etched in locals memory,” says lawyer from complainant side, Narender Ravish. Gurmel was arrested on June 2, 2019, he remained in Kaithal jail for four years and granted bail by high court in July 2023.

Police as well as those associated with the case feel it was during his jail stint he came in touch with members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. “Jails are where these gangs recruit their members from. He might have come in contact with one of the members during this period,” said one of the lawyers associated with the case, who wished not to be named.

After coming out of jail, he was seen less in his village and also stopped attending murder trial proceedings at the Kaithal district court. His bail was cancelled on September 2. The trial court has now initiated proclaimed-offender proceedings against him. His surety for bail, 80-year-old, Zila Singh, who comes from his maternal side, is leant to have been now struggling to pay surety amount of ₹50,000.

He was last seen in the village in August when he allegedly tried to threaten the wife of the deceased, Sunil. A police complaint was also made. The police had a tough time nabbing him, recalls a local from Kaithal.

Besides the 2019 murder FIR, he has two more criminal cases against him, according to the police. He was booked in 2022 after a mobile phone was seized from him inside the jail. In August this year, he was accused of assaulting a local man. An FIR stands registered in this case as well, Kaithal SP Rajesh Kalia said.

Regarding the 2019 murder case, the trial is still going on as only 26 out of 35 witnesses have been examined. Most of the pending witnesses are cops and other prosecution witnesses, who are not even turning up despite bailable warrants against them, says a lawyer associated with the case.

His grandmother Phuli Devi told reporters in Kaithal that the family “disowned” him 11 years ago. “His parents have passed away. He is nothing to us now,” she told reporters.