Privatisation of power services: Firm to set up customer care office in Chandigarh

To provide improved access to electricity and faster complaint resolution, the private firm—Eminent Electricity Distribution Limited, which is set to take over electricity distribution services in Chandigarh, announced that it will set up an integrated customer care office in the city. Eminent Electricity Distribution Limited is a 100% subsidiary of CESC Ltd. and part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. (HT file)

“In addition to providing an online bill payment facility, the office will accommodate walk-ins for services such as new connections, bill corrections, bill payments, and more. Our team of trained customer care executives will ensure that every query is resolved promptly, either directly or by coordinating with the relevant departments, to deliver a seamless consumer experience,” said PR Kumar, president of power distribution, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

“We will also launch a user-friendly website, enabling consumers to easily register ‘no supply’ and commercial complaints, as well as apply for new connections. We will also actively seek feedback after resolving complaints, ensuring that our services meet the highest standards of quality and timeliness. We are dedicated to providing quick and efficient resolution of all complaints. In case of ‘no supply’ complaints, our teams will respond promptly and restore power supply within the committed time frame. We will also ensure the timely release of new connections within 48 hours, provided no system augmentation is required,” Kumar added in the official note.

The firm had earlier announced two major initiatives, including a 24/7 call centre and WhatsApp services.

Electricity department employees, including 600 regular and 500 outsourced workers, are protesting the privatisation process, fearing their interests will be compromised when the private player takes over. The protests are observed daily despite the UT administration invoking the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA), 1947, prohibiting strikes for six months with immediate effect.

While the administration and the private firm have assured employees that their benefits, including pensions, salaries and allowances, will remain intact, the protesters remain firm in their stance against privatisation.