Fri, Nov 14, 2025
Probe after child’s death at Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 09:00 am IST

Medical superintendent of SKIMS said that they have constituted a committee to investigate the case. “A report is expected in a day or two,” he said.

The authorities at Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar have launched a probe over the death of a child last month after parents alleged negligence by the doctors.

Sumaira, the mother of the child Ahmad Nayeem, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday about the incident which happened between October 17 and 18.
Medical superintendent of SKIMS said that they have constituted a committee to investigate the case. “A report is expected in a day or two,” he said. The action came after the mother of an 18-month-old child narrated her ordeal on the social media.

Sumaira, the mother of the child Ahmad Nayeem, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday about the incident which happened between October 17 and 18. “My child had 101 fever on October 17 night. we took him to a private hospital next morning from where we had to shift him to SKIMS ER. When we entered the paediatric ER, we found only one doctor available and the nurse was nowhere to be seen. The doctor told us he just needs ORS and we could go; he is having some dehydration.

“Later, they put the DNS-IV fluid and asked us to go to another room. The nurse left; the doctor turned the lights off and went to sleep too,” she said. “My baby was restless, so we went to the doctor, waking him up, saying my son was not feeling well. He replied he would be okay in a while,” she wrote.

However, the child’s condition worsened. After some time, we witnessed the infant’s lips turning blue. “When his oxygen was checked, it came out to be 64.”

Later, a senior doc came and told us to rush to NICU. We reached the NICU, and they informed us that the oxygen level wasn’t reaching the brain, and in 20 minutes, they declared my child dead,” she wrote.

AI Summary AI Summary

Authorities at Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) are investigating the alleged negligence leading to the death of 18-month-old Ahmad Nayeem last month. The child's mother detailed her experience on social media, claiming inadequate care from medical staff. A committee has been formed to review the case, with a report expected soon.