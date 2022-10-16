Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Probe begins after teen dies of ‘drug overdose’ in Khadoor Sahib village

Probe begins after teen dies of ‘drug overdose’ in Khadoor Sahib village

The victim’s body was found allegedly in a shrubby area of the Khadoor Sahib village on Saturday. According to his family members, a drug injection was also found intact in the body.

A day after an 18-year-old boy died of a suspected drug overdose in Khadoor Sahib village, the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

A day after an 18-year-old boy died of a suspected drug overdose in Khadoor Sahib village, the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The victim’s body was found allegedly in a shrubby area of the village on Saturday. According to his family members, a drug injection was also found intact in the body.

A video clip of his cremation has also gone viral on social media. In the purported video, a male relative of the deceased is seen lamenting and uttering angry words against drug menace while standing near the pyre.

A cousin of the victim said, “Drug smuggling is rampant in the area. Drugs can be purchased anywhere. Successive governments in the state have failed in fighting the drug menace, which continues unabated.”

Goindwal Sahib station house officer (SHO) Rajinder Singh said they have started the inquest proceedings to ascertain the exact cause of the death. “The victim’s post-mortem was conducted and his autopsy report is awaited,” he added.

