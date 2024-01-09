Probe fund utilisation under Jalandhar smart city project: Meghwal writes to Puri

Jalandhar : Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has written to Union minister of housing and urban development Hardeep Puri demanding a detailed inquiry into ₹1,000 crore allocated to the Jalandhar municipal corporation (MC) under the smart city project. Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has written to Union minister of housing and urban development Hardeep Puri demanding a detailed inquiry into ₹ 1,000 crore allocated to the Jalandhar municipal corporation (MC) under the smart city project .

The local BJP leadership had written to Meghwal to get the investigation done by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Central Vigilance Commission in the alleged misuse of funds.

“I have requested for an investigation into the mega scam in smart city project. Strict action should be taken against all the guilty contractors, officials and political leaders,” Meghwal said in a press release issued on Monday.

Jalandhar BJP president Sushil Sharma said a ₹1,000 crore grant was sent by the Union government to the Jalandhar MC through the Punjab government, but they fear huge embezzlement of these funds.

“It came to fore that after the tenders were awarded, the contractors used poor quality material in these projects and made huge money in connivance with officials and politicians,” he alleged.