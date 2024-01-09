close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Probe fund utilisation under Jalandhar smart city project: Meghwal writes to Puri

Probe fund utilisation under Jalandhar smart city project: Meghwal writes to Puri

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 09, 2024 07:34 AM IST

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has written to Union minister of housing and urban development Hardeep Puri demanding a detailed inquiry into ₹1,000 crore allocated to the Jalandhar municipal corporation (MC) under the smart city project

Jalandhar : Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has written to Union minister of housing and urban development Hardeep Puri demanding a detailed inquiry into 1,000 crore allocated to the Jalandhar municipal corporation (MC) under the smart city project.

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has written to Union minister of housing and urban development Hardeep Puri demanding a detailed inquiry into <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 crore allocated to the Jalandhar municipal corporation (MC) under the smart city project .
Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has written to Union minister of housing and urban development Hardeep Puri demanding a detailed inquiry into 1,000 crore allocated to the Jalandhar municipal corporation (MC) under the smart city project .

The local BJP leadership had written to Meghwal to get the investigation done by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Central Vigilance Commission in the alleged misuse of funds.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“I have requested for an investigation into the mega scam in smart city project. Strict action should be taken against all the guilty contractors, officials and political leaders,” Meghwal said in a press release issued on Monday.

Jalandhar BJP president Sushil Sharma said a 1,000 crore grant was sent by the Union government to the Jalandhar MC through the Punjab government, but they fear huge embezzlement of these funds.

“It came to fore that after the tenders were awarded, the contractors used poor quality material in these projects and made huge money in connivance with officials and politicians,” he alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out