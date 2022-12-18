Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Probe marked against Sarabha Nagar SHO for ‘insulting’ woman banker

Probe marked against Sarabha Nagar SHO for ‘insulting’ woman banker

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 18, 2022 12:25 AM IST

The woman banker alleged that the Sarabha Nagar SHO forced her to sit on the floor, hit her on the head with a slipper and humiliated her

The inquiry against the the Sarabha Nagar SHO for insulting the woman banker has been marked to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Tushar Gupta, confirmed deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Brar. (iStock Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu has ordered a probe against sub-inspector Amarinder Singh, station house officer at Sarabha Nagar police station, after a woman banker accused him of humiliating and thrashing her on Saturday. The woman also accused the SHO of touching her inappropriately.

The inquiry has been marked to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Tushar Gupta, confirmed deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Brar.

The woman said that the SHO had humiliated her on behest of his friend, who is an agent, and used to bring loan applications to her for approval. But, they recently stopped talking.

The woman said the SHO had asked her to come to the police station for questioning in connection to a case registered against her acquaintance to which she has no connection.

She said that when she got there, the agent was also present at the station, along with another man. She alleged that the SHO forced her to sit on the floor, hit her on the head with a slipper and humiliated her.

Meanwhile, SHO Amarinder Singh refuted the allegations. He alleged that the woman has connections to gangsters and was questioned regarding a case in the presence of woman police personnel. He claimed that the woman is trying to pressurise police by levelling false allegations against him.

