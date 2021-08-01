Proclaimed offender wanted by Haryana Police held in Ludhiana

The special branch of Ludhiana police on Saturday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted by Haryana’s Kaithal police.

The accused has been identified as Raj Kumar of Chimni Road area.

Inspector Beant Juneja, incharge of special branch, said that they received a request from Kaithal police for arresting the proclaimed offender wanted by them in a drug peddling case lodged against him in December 2005.

Following the information, the police arrested the accused from Kwality Chowk, where he was living in a rented accommodation.

The inspector said that the accused is already facing trial in eight cases of drug peddling. He had come out of Patiala jail three months ago on bail.

The accused has been handed over to the Kaithal police.