Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Proclaimed offender wanted by Haryana Police held in Ludhiana
The accused in the police custody on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The accused in the police custody on Saturday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Proclaimed offender wanted by Haryana Police held in Ludhiana

Inspector Beant Juneja, incharge of special branch inspector said that the accused is already facing trial in eight cases of drug peddling; added that he had come out of Patiala jail three months ago on bail
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 01:03 AM IST

The special branch of Ludhiana police on Saturday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted by Haryana’s Kaithal police.

The accused has been identified as Raj Kumar of Chimni Road area.

Inspector Beant Juneja, incharge of special branch, said that they received a request from Kaithal police for arresting the proclaimed offender wanted by them in a drug peddling case lodged against him in December 2005.

Following the information, the police arrested the accused from Kwality Chowk, where he was living in a rented accommodation.

The inspector said that the accused is already facing trial in eight cases of drug peddling. He had come out of Patiala jail three months ago on bail.

The accused has been handed over to the Kaithal police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.