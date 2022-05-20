Prof Nilofar Khan appointed as first woman V-C of Kashmir University
Professor Nilofar Khan, who has 30 years of teaching experience, has been appointed as the first woman vice-chancellor of the University of Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.
The order of appointment was issued by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha in his capacity of being the chancellor of the university.
Khan, who is currently working as professor in the department of home science, is likely to take over as the vice-chancellor of the university on Saturday. She will be replacing Professor Talat Ahmad, who completed his second tenure as the V-C of the university which began in August 2018.
Professor Khan, who had the distinction of being the first woman to be appointed as Dean Student Welfare at the university few years ago, has been appointed as vice-chancellor for a three-year term.
Prof Prafulla Agnihotri is new IIM Sirmaur director
Prof Agnihotri holds a master’s degree in management studies and PhD in international marketing strategy. Before joining IIM Sirmaur, he was associated with IIM Calcutta as a professor of marketing.
He was also the founder director of IIM Trichy. He has over 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, training and academics.
Amarnath Yatra going to be litmus test for J&K govt
Given the spike in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and threats issued by various terror outfits, the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra starting June 30 to the cave shrine at 13,000ft in south Kashmir is going to be a litmus test for the government. One of the most revered Hindu pilgrimages in India, the yatra is resuming after two years.
J&K: Rahul Bhat’s wife gets appointment letter, ₹5-lakh ex gratia
Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar along with additional director general of police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, handed over an appointment letter and ex gratia to the family of Rahul Bhat, a migrant Kashmiri Pandit government employee who was gunned down in the Valley recently. A financial assistance of ₹5 lakh was also handed over to the family. Jammu deputy commissioner Avny Lavasa had also accompanied Kumar.
Yasin Malik’s conviction: Wheels of justice finally started rolling, says late IAF officer’s wife
Following the conviction of banned JKLF chief Yasin Malik by a Delhi court in a terror funding case on Thursday, wife of late Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, Shalini Khanna, said she was confident of getting justice for Yasin Malik. “Bad deeds lead to bad outcomes,” said the 70-year-old, while demanding Malik be sent to the gallows. Squadron leader Khanna was shot 27 times with an AK assault rifle.
Five Lashkar men held for Baramulla grenade attack
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have solved the Baramulla grenade attack case on a liquor shop with the arrest of four Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists and a terror associate. The police identified the four militants as Shahid Showkat Bala, Safeer Ahmad Mir, Moh Maroof Saleh and Faisal Shaban Gojri, all residents of Baramulla while their associate Hatif Ahmad Sofi was from Arampora.
Guilty will not be spared: Jai Ram on HP paper leak case
With the police constable recruitment exam question paper leak turning out to be a major embarrassment for the Himachal government in the election year, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that those found guilty will not be spared. Two days ago, Jai Ram had announced that his government will hand over the investigations of the paper leak case to the CBI after it concluded that the probe spanned several states.
