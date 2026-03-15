Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026: Aam Aadmi Clinics to also offer dental care, says Dr Balbir

The AAP-led Punjab government is considering providing dental treatment in every fourth Aam Aadmi Clinic across the state, health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said on Saturday. State health minister Dr Balbir Singh addressing a session on healthcare during Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026 on Saturday. (HT)

Addressing a session titled “Hospitals and Healthcare” on Day 2 of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, the minister said, “Dental healthcare is equally important and we are already working on integrating dental treatment in our Aam Aadmi Clinics. To begin with, one in every four clinics will have the facility so that the poor can afford it,” the minister said.

“Punjab has established 565 clinics in villages and 318 in urban areas, particularly in underprivileged localities. Our aim is to provide world-class healthcare facilities to the remotest areas across the state,” he said.

The minister shared that the government was also focusing on disease prevention and strengthening the overall healthcare ecosystem in the state. Inviting investors to explore opportunities in the sector, Dr Balbir Singh said stronger collaboration between the government and corporate healthcare providers was essential to ensure universal and equitable healthcare services.

Calling upon corporate hospitals to contribute to the vision of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, the minister said, “At least 20% beds in private hospitals should be reserved for patients who cannot afford treatment. These services need not always be free, as hospitals can receive compensation through government health schemes, ensuring they do not incur losses while supporting the needy.”

Exhorting investors, principal secretary, health and family welfare, Kumar Rahul said Punjab offered a conducive ecosystem for healthcare investments, with the government providing land, policy support, incentives and fast-track approvals.

The session, moderated by Sandeep Jha from KPMG, featured prominent panellists, including Dr Ashish Gulia, director, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, New Chandigarh; Livasa Hospitals CEO Anurag Yadav; Fortis Healthcare medical director Dr Vikramjit Singh Dhaliwal; and Dr Vivek Gupta, senior interventional cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi.