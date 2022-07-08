Pro-Khalistan slogans found at Sirsa Dera’s Punjab headquarters
Pro-Khalistan slogans were found scribbled on the walls of Dera Sacha Sauda’s Punjab headquarters at Salabatpura village, 40 kms from Bathinda city, on Thursday morning.
Phul deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aaswant Dhaliwal said a police team deployed in the sensitive area noticed the slogans written on three sides of the dera’s compound.
“Four teams have been constituted to investigate the matter. CCTV cameras in the area are being scanned to get clues,” said the DSP. A case has been registered against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, co-founder of the banned US-based Sikhs for Justice under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after his purported video claiming responsibility for the incident was shared on social media.
In the past couple of months, similar incidents have been reported across Punjab and even in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, wherein pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the walls of government buildings, educational institutes, temples and along highways among other places. Pannu has been booked for conspiracy in most of these cases, while some locals have been arrested too.
Sangrur MP objects to criminal cases
Meanwhile, newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Sangrur Simranjit Singh Mann on Thursday objected to criminal cases being registered against those writing pro-Khalistan slogans at various places in Punjab.
Addressing a press conference in Bathinda, Mann said there is no criminality in raising slogans or holding peaceful conventions supporting Khalistan. “There is a clear-cut order of the Supreme Court in this regard. There is no justification in the police action in lodging FIRs,” said Mann.
Mann said his victory in the Sangrur byelection indicated that people had resentment over the Aam Aadmi Party government’s “non-performance” in sacrilege cases. The Lok Sabha member also announced that he will be raising demand for an early election of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee at the forthcoming monsoon session of the Parliament.
-
Disproportionate assets case: HC seeks jail record of OP Chautala
The Delhi High Court on Thursday called for the jail record of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in connection with his conviction and four-year sentence in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. Justice Yogesh Khanna issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Chautala's challenge to his conviction and sentencing in the matter as well as on his plea for suspension of the sentence imposed by the trial court.
-
Heavy rains cause rock sliding at Katraj, commuters worried
While heavy rains lashed Pune on Wednesday, a rock sliding incident near old Katraj tunnel has raised concerns among people. Residents have urged the Pune Municipal Corporation to keep a watch on digging activities. The incident occurred at 11 pm on Wednesday. A PMPML driver and conductor informed police and disaster management cell about the incident. Regular commuters are concerned as there are no protective measures undertaken by the PMC.
-
60-year age bar for life convicts removed; move aimed at decongesting U.P. jails
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to remove the 60-year age bar for the release of life-term prisoners, said the U.P. minister of state (independent charge) of prisons and home guards, Dharamveer Prajapati, while sharing 100 days achievements at a press conference on Thursday. The state government had removed the 60-year age bar last month. Life convicts, in any case, could not be released before completing 60 years of age, he said.
-
Ludhiana zonal chiefs directed to check waste segregation virtually
With the municipal corporation facing flak over its failure to ensure waste segregation in the city, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed the zonal commissioners to check waste segregation at the secondary dumping points through video conferencing/virtual meetings with the field staff. The zonal commissioners of all the four zones were directed to conduct virtual meetings from 10am till noon.
-
Ludhiana | Agnipath Scheme: GRP to bring 24 accused on production warrant
Government Railway Police will bring a total of 24 accused, held by the Ludhiana police for rioting and damaging public property at Ludhiana railway station last month while protesting against the Agnipath scheme, on production warrant on July 12. Moreover, GRP has sought the mobile phone of one of the key accused, from the Ludhiana police.
