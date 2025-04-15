Pro-Khalistan slogans on walls Jalandhar cops book Pannun, 5 others

Police have booked banned terror outfit Sikh for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and five others in connection with scribbling of pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of educational institutes in Jalandhar district. Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (AP File)

Jalandhar Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harwvinder Singh Virk said three youths of a module being operated by Pannun through his foreign associates have been arrested for spray-painting anti-India slogans on the wall of State Public School and National College, both in Nakodar, and on a wall near Jalandhar bypass on the intervening night of February 13 and 14.

A case has been registered under section 196 (promoting enmity), 148 (conspiracy to intimidate the government) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, said the SSP.

The arrested accused have been identified as Tejpal Singh, Kartik and Bir Sukhpal Singh, all 19, and residents of Nakodar.

“SFJ’s Pannun took responsibility for such acts by releasing the video on his social media accounts. Accused Bir Sukhpal and Kartik were classmates and studied in first year at the National College,” Virk said.

The SSP added that during preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the accused BIr Sukhpal was a cousin of another Canada-based accused Balkaran Singh, who was in contact with Pannnu and paid ₹25,000 to Sukhpal to do the job,” Virk said.

“Balkaran’s brother Jaskarapreet Singh was also involved in the matter but he left India and illegally sneaked into the UK via donkey route,” Virk added.

He added that Balkaran’s name also figured in the case related to desecration of the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Jalandhar’s Nangal village.