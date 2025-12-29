Prolonged dry spell worries Himachal farmers amid rabi season

With the rabi crop season underway, farmers are growing increasingly concerned as Himachal is yet to experience any significant rainfall, which they fear may impact produce, especially wheat. With the rabi crop season underway, farmers are growing increasingly concerned as Himachal is yet to experience any significant rainfall, which they fear may impact produce, especially wheat. (HT File)

The sowing season for rabi crops begins in mid-October. While sowing of wheat has taken place at most places, farmers find themselves in a precarious situation due to the ongoing dry spell across the state. Moreover, many farmers have not carried out sowing owing to continuous dry weather.

The hill state is currently grappling with a severe prolonged dry spell, recording a staggering 99% rainfall deficit so far this December. Most districts have reported a 100% deficit, with the exception of Lahaul-Spiti, which recorded a 98% deficit, receiving only 0.9 mm of precipitation against the normal 41.2 mm. Notably, Himachal received the 9th lowest rainfall (1.0 mm) in November since 1901 with the previous same rainfall record in 1983 and 2021.

According to agriculture department officials, wheat has been sown on around 2.26 lakh hectares in Kangra, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Chamba districts, while barley has been sown over 5,500 hectares and pulses and oil seeds has been sown over 6,000 hectares. Around 25% of the area is under assured irrigation. The sowing of early wheat varieties starts from October-end or early November, while late varieties are sown by December.

In Kangra, Dhaliara Surajpur panchayat vice-chief Virendar Mankotia said that the prolonged dry spell has left farmers worried. “While most farmers have carried out wheat sowing, some have not as they are waiting for rainfall. They remain reluctant because they will spend money on sowing, and if rainfall does not occur, it will impact the crop. Those who have already sown are also worried as the crop has begun showing signs of inadequate rainfall. If rainfall does not occur in the next 10–15 days, the crop will be damaged,” he said.

The impact of the deficiency in rain and snowfall is evident in areas where water availability has significantly decreased. Wheat, barley, chickpea and lentils are the major crops grown in the Rabi cycle. For their cultivation, approximately 80% of the hill state depends on rainwater.

President of the Himachal Kisan Union, Dr Sita Ram Verma, who is from Mandi district, said that many farmers are reluctant to go for wheat sowing. “Around 40% of farmers have not carried out sowing so far in Mandi, and those who have sown wheat say their crop is not growing properly. Yellowing of the crop has also been observed at many places. If the situation does not improve, farmers will face heavy crop losses.”

Additional director of agriculture (North Zone), Dr Rahul Katoch, said, “There is no major impact as of now, however, if lack of moisture remains even during the Crown Root Initiation (CRI) stage in wheat, which is a crucial early growth stage, that may damage the crop. If irrigation is provided during the CRI stage, that reduces the yield losses. The total availability of water has reduced but there is no panic situation till date. Our field staff are in touch with the farmers and we suggest they use water resources judiciously. Farmers can also take advantage of our Micro Irrigation System (MIS) scheme.”