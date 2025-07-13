Properties of three terrorists attached in Ganderbal

Police on Saturday attached properties of three terrorists worth ₹3.2 crore in Ganderbal. The police identified the individuals as Farooq Ahmad Rather of Kurag Ganderbal, Noor Mohammad Parray of Hatbura Ganderbal and Mohammad Maqbool Sofi of Khurhama Ganderbal. (File)

Police said that they have attached immovable properties worth ₹ 3.2 crore belonging to three terrorists operating from PoK involved in case FIR No. 48/2009 under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, registered at Kheerbawani police station.

The police identified the individuals as Farooq Ahmad Rather of Kurag Ganderbal, Noor Mohammad Parray of Hatbura Ganderbal and Mohammad Maqbool Sofi of Khurhama Ganderbal. “A total of nine Kanals and 01½ Marlas of land has been attached following due legal process, in compliance with orders issued by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge (Special Judge designated under NIA Act).