Property dealer loses ₹3 lakh to cyber fraudster in Panchkula

A property dealer from Panchkula allegedly lost ₹3.15 lakh to cyber fraudsters after receiving a phone call from a person posing as an employee of a leading private bank, who tricked him on the pretext of upgrading his credit card. According to the FIR registered at the cyber crime police station, the complainant, Ashok Sahni, 67, a resident of Amravati Enclave, Pinjore, received multiple OTPs on his mobile phone on June 19. Soon afterwards, he received a call from an unknown person claiming to be a bank official, who said the OTPs were being generated because the complainant’s credit card required an upgrade. The cyber crime police station, Sector 20 registered an FIR under Sections 318(4) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unknown accused. (HT File)

The caller allegedly asked Sahni to share the last four digits of his credit card, followed by its expiry date and card verification value (CVV) number. Becoming suspicious, Sahni contacted his bank relationship manager and got both his credit and debit cards blocked before applying for new ones.

The new cards were delivered on June 28, and Sahni visited the bank on July 2 to activate them and reset their PINs. However, on the morning of July 3, while he was in Sector 20 market, he received transaction alerts showing debits of ₹49,999 and ₹1,500 from his account. On contacting the bank, he was informed that a total of ₹3,15,997 had been fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account.

The victim subsequently lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Portal, following which the cyber crime police station, Sector 20 registered an FIR under Sections 318(4) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unknown accused. Police have initiated an investigation into the case.