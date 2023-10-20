Property dispute: Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

A man shot dead his parents and brother on Tuesday evening over a property dispute, police said. The incident happened in the tower enclave in the Lambra area situated on Jalandhar-Nakodar road at around 10 pm. The deceased have been identified as Jagbir Singh (58), his wife Amarjit Kaur (56) and their son Gaganpreet Singh (29). Accused Harpreet Singh (32) fled from the spot after committing the crime but was later arrested by the police. Jalandhar senior superintendent of police (rural) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said in the preliminary investigation it came to the fore that the accused opened fire at them from point-blank range.

As per police, the property dispute between the accused, his parents and his brother was the main reason behind the murder. Police said the accused appears to be mentally unstable.

Police said the accused, who worked as a security guard and possessed a .22 licence rifle, had an estranged relationship with his parents and often had heated arguments with the victims as he wanted them to transfer family property in his name.

The neighbours told the police that the accused, his wife and two children were living separately.

“The accused has been arrested and weapon used in the crime has also been recovered. The investigation is on. The accused Harpreet has confessed to killing the trio,” SSP Bhullar said.

He added on Thursday evening, the accused visited his parents and had an altercation over some issue following which he opened fire at them and left them dead on the spot.

The bodies of the parents were found lying in a pool of blood in the lobby of the house, while the body of the brother was retrieved from the kitchen.

Police said the accused fired seven shots, of which five hit his father, while one shot each hit his brother and mother.

SSP Bhullar said a team of forensic experts was called at the spot to gather key evidence. The police have started looking into the CCTV footage from the nearby areas.

The bodies have been sent to Jalandhar civil hospital for post-mortem. The case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act has been registered at Lambra police station.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Navrajdeep Singh Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab. ...view detail