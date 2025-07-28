Punjab: Property fraud: 2 booked for cheating NRI woman

Police have lodged an FIR against sitting Congress councillor Sameer Dutta and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Amarbir Singh Sandhu following the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana high court for allegedly duping an NRI woman and fraudulently selling her property. On Saturday, the police registered the FIR at Civil Lines police station, under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 82 of the Registration Act against the accused.

The complainant, Manpreet Kaur Sandhu, a Canadian citizen, said she had lodged a complaint in connection with the case in 2022 but no action was taken by police at that time.

“My brother-in-law Amarbir Singh Sandhu and his associate Sameer Dutta fraudulently took possession of my property after the death of my husband, who died of brain cancer in 2021, and sold parts of it without my consent. When I learnt about it, I came to India and filed a police complaint against them. Despite repeated appeals, no action was taken by police. Finally, I approached the high court, which directed the police to register the FIR.”

Sarabjit Singh Verka, Sandhu’s legal counsel, said, “Registration of the FIR is a relief for the NRI widow who was victimised by the accused.”