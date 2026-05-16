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Property of PO linked to Hizbul Mujahideen attached in Sopore

This is the second property attachment related to a Pakistan-based terrorist that has been attached in Sopore in the last 24 hours

Published on: May 16, 2026 04:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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Police on Friday attached immovable property of proclaimed offender of terror outfit Hizbul mujahideen (HM) operating from Pakistan, in Panzalla Sopore, said officials.

The attachment proceedings were carried out in collaboration with the revenue department in respect of land measuring six marlas at Daengrut Rohama and 10 marlas at Reshinar Rohama, valued in lakhs of Rupees, officials spokesperson said. (File)

This is the second property of a Pakistan-based terrorist that has been attached in Sopore in the last 24 hours.

As part of the sustained crackdown on the terror ecosystem and anti-national elements, Sopore police attached immovable property of a proclaimed offender involved in a case registered at Panzalla police station under the E&IMCO Act, a police spokesperson said

The proclaimed offender was identified as Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, alias Hyder, of Rohama Rafiabad, the spokesperson said. “Investigations revealed that the accused had illegally crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for obtaining illegal arms and ammunition training and is linked with the banned terrorist organisation HM and is currently operating from Pakistan,” he said.

The attachment proceedings were carried out in collaboration with the revenue department in respect of land measuring six marlas at Daengrut Rohama and 10 marlas at Reshinar Rohama, valued in lakhs of Rupees, he added.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Property of PO linked to Hizbul Mujahideen attached in Sopore
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Property of PO linked to Hizbul Mujahideen attached in Sopore
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