Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Prophet remark row: Peaceful protest held in Jammu
chandigarh news

Prophet remark row: Peaceful protest held in Jammu

A group of protesters assembled at Gujjar Nagar, a Muslim-dominated locality, of the city and staged a peaceful protest against Sharma, the officials said.
A peaceful protest was staged here on Sunday over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (ANI)
A peaceful protest was staged here on Sunday over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (ANI)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 03:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPTI, Jammu

A peaceful protest was staged here on Sunday over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, officials said.

A group of protesters assembled at Gujjar Nagar, a Muslim-dominated locality, of the city and staged a peaceful protest against Sharma, the officials said.

Additional policemen were rushed to the area as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, they said.

The officials said the protesters, who were demanding Sharma’s arrest, dispersed peacefully after their demonstration.

Meanwhile, Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) has appealed for communal harmony in the Union territory while condemning the remarks made by the former BJP spokesperson.

“The people should not allow elements who are against the peace in Jammu and want to create differences among the communities,” the JMF said in a statement.

It said the police and administration must hold meetings with religious scholars of both the communities to maintain peace in Jammu.

Expressing full faith in the capability of the authorities in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere by involving people from all faiths, the JMF appealed to all sections of society to strive hard to uphold the old tradition of communal harmony as every religion teaches to serve humanity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out