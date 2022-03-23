Proposed Karnal-Yamunanagar rail line financially unviable: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Nearly eight months after the approval from the Union railways ministry as claimed by the Haryana government, the proposed Karnal-Yamunanagar rail line project was found to be “financially unviable and not operationally justified”.
“The detailed project report (DPR) for the Karnal-Yamuna Nagar via Assandh new line was submitted for seeking in-principle approval (IPA) for pre-investment activity from the railways. IPA was not granted as the project was not operationally justified and was financially unviable,” reads Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s reply in the Lok Sabha in response of an unstarred question of Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia regarding the status of works completed on the Karnal-Yamunanagar rail line.
As per the reply, the survey of Karnal-Yamunanagar via Assandh (103km) new line was carried out in 2015-16. As per the survey report, the project was found financially unviable and thus could not be taken forward.
Thereafter, this project was taken up for development by the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HRIDC), a joint venture company of the Haryana government (51%) and the Union ministry of railways (49%).
The Karnal MP could not be contacted for his reaction despite repeated attempts via calls and text messages.
For the past couple of years, the Haryana government was making efforts for rail connectivity between the industrial twin cities of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri and Karnal. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had kept a provision of laying railway lines between Karnal and Yamunanagar in his budget speech of 2020-21.
On July 27 last year, a statement was issued by the state government stating that the CM said the central government has approved the Karnal-Yamunanagar railway line to be built along the Western Yamuna canal after his meeting with Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi.
As per the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation, the existing rail route from Karnal to Yamunanagar is via Ambala Cantt which is around 121km, while the proposed route will be 61km and will connect with unserved regions of Indri, Ladwa and Radaur.
Karnal and Yamunanagar have linkage to major industrial zones in Haryana which will help moving the industrial goods and raw materials, the HRIDC had claimed in its project report.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics