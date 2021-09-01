Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Prostitution racket: 3 booked after minor escapes in Mohali
The victim told the police that she was forced into prostitution by a woman, who had called her to Mohali from Moga on the pretext of admitting her to a dance troupe. (Image for representational purpose)
The victim told the police that she was forced into prostitution by a woman, who had called her to Mohali from Moga on the pretext of admitting her to a dance troupe. (Image for representational purpose)
chandigarh news

Prostitution racket: 3 booked after minor escapes in Mohali

Superintendent of police (rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said the girl was brought to the Balongi police station by two taxi drivers, who found her crying on the roadside
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 01:10 AM IST

Three persons, including a woman, have been booked on the complaint of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged that she was held captive, raped and forced into prostitution, Balongi police said on Tuesday evening.

Superintendent of police (rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said, “The girl was brought to the Balongi police station by two taxi drivers who found her crying on the roadside near a mall.”

The victim told the police that she was forced into prostitution by a woman, who had called her from Moga on the pretext of admitting her to a dance troupe.

“We have booked the three persons following the statement of the girl. We have also got her medical examination conducted. Further investigations are on,” the SP said, adding that the girl was locked in a flat where she was raped by multiple men.

The FIR against the trio has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.