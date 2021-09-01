Prostitution racket: 3 booked after minor escapes in Mohali

Three persons, including a woman, have been booked on the complaint of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged that she was held captive, raped and forced into prostitution, Balongi police said on Tuesday evening.

Superintendent of police (rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said, “The girl was brought to the Balongi police station by two taxi drivers who found her crying on the roadside near a mall.”

The victim told the police that she was forced into prostitution by a woman, who had called her from Moga on the pretext of admitting her to a dance troupe.

“We have booked the three persons following the statement of the girl. We have also got her medical examination conducted. Further investigations are on,” the SP said, adding that the girl was locked in a flat where she was raped by multiple men.

The FIR against the trio has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.