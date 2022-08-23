Protest against VB: Congress making attempts to shield its ‘venal leaders’: AAP

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused the Punjab Congress of attempts to shield its “venal leaders”, claiming that such persons cannot evade the ongoing investigations being carried out by the Bhagwant Mann government.

Lashing out at the principal opposition party for holding protest at the vigilance bureau office, AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang rejected the allegations of vendetta politics levelled by the Congress, asking it why party leaders are afraid of vigilance investigation. “If they are innocent and have nothing to hide, then why are they running away from probe?” Kang asked at a press conference here.

Giving the example of his party colleague and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who is among the 15 accused named by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an FIR registered on alleged excise scam in the national capital, the AAP spokesman claimed that Congress leaders should also face inquiry like him as he is innocent and not afraid of a “fake case”.

Kang alleged that leaders of the previous government were involved in various scams and are now petrified that they will be punished for their deeds. He also accused the previous Congress government of giving “VIP treatment” inside the Ropar Central Jail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari after he was brought from Uttar Pradesh to Punjab in connection with a FIR in Mohali.