Protest against VB: Congress making attempts to shield its ‘venal leaders’: AAP
Lashing out at the principal opposition party for holding protest at the vigilance bureau office, AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang rejected the allegations of vendetta politics levelled by the Congress, asking it why party leaders are afraid of vigilance investigation
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused the Punjab Congress of attempts to shield its “venal leaders”, claiming that such persons cannot evade the ongoing investigations being carried out by the Bhagwant Mann government.
Lashing out at the principal opposition party for holding protest at the vigilance bureau office, AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang rejected the allegations of vendetta politics levelled by the Congress, asking it why party leaders are afraid of vigilance investigation. “If they are innocent and have nothing to hide, then why are they running away from probe?” Kang asked at a press conference here.
Giving the example of his party colleague and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who is among the 15 accused named by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an FIR registered on alleged excise scam in the national capital, the AAP spokesman claimed that Congress leaders should also face inquiry like him as he is innocent and not afraid of a “fake case”.
Kang alleged that leaders of the previous government were involved in various scams and are now petrified that they will be punished for their deeds. He also accused the previous Congress government of giving “VIP treatment” inside the Ropar Central Jail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari after he was brought from Uttar Pradesh to Punjab in connection with a FIR in Mohali.
-
A raincoat failed to camouflage this thief
Mumbai: The Park Site police have arrested an employee of a courier company, who allegedly stole Rs 1.5 lakh from the locker of the office using a duplicate key. The accused wore a raincoat while committing the crime to avoid being recognised on the CCTV camera installed in the office. The offender was thus spotted. The incident came to light in the morning of August 14. Nisar Asfaque Sayyed, 21, a resident of Ghatkopar (west) was subsequently taken into custody, senior police inspector Vinayak Mer of the Park Site police station said.
-
CM Eknath Shinde changes decision he took as minister in MVA govt
Mumbai: The state assembly on Monday cleared a bill allowing direct elections for the president of municipal councils that govern small cities. Chief minister Eknath Shinde brought the amendment bill to replace a decision taken by him as the urban development minister in the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. In March 2020, Shinde had brought a bill revoking the amendment in the bill for direct election in the municipal councils.
-
AAP strengthens base in state, plays the caste card
Sensing a political opportunity in Maharashtra, given Congress's diminishing stock, the Aam Aadmi Party is looking to boost its prospects by roping in candidates from across party and caste lines. On Sunday, the party inducted former Lok Sabha MP and other backward classes leader Haribhau Rathod. Rathod, who was last with the Shiv Sena, belongs to the Banjara community, which has a strong presence in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada.
-
Graft charges: Punjab Congress leaders visit VB office, ask to be detained
The Punjab Congress on Monday presented its leadership before the vigilance bureau saying it could detain any of them as it was “fed up” of allegations of corruption against its leaders by the Bhagwant Mann government. Party leaders, including Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, accused the AAP government of indulging in “vendetta and witch-hunt in Punjab” to divert attention from the heat it's facing from probe agencies in Delhi.
-
Retail sale of bio-diesel likely to be permitted in UP
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government's new bioenergy policy is expected to permit retail sale of bio-diesel and its blending with high-speed diesel by consumers and transporters to use the same as fuel in automobiles. Currently, the retail sale of biodiesel directly to consumers is not permitted in UP though no additional permission or licence is required to be obtained for production and storage of such fuel in the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics