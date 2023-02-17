Protest for release of Sikh prisoners in Mohali: Nihang booked for threatening police

Police on Thursday booked an unidentified Sikh protester, a Nihang, after a video purportedly showing him threatening Punjab Police officials went viral on social media.

In the video, the accused can be seen threatening the officials of dire consequences if any protester present at YPS Chowk, seeking release of Sikh prisoners, is arrested. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“In case any cop will come to arrest the protesters, Nihang Sikhs will eliminate them. Moreover, if protesters’ kin were harassed, we will reach the families of cops too,” the unidentified man can be seen speaking in an interview with a web channel.

On being asked about the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s claims of staging a peaceful protest, the man, who was seen brandishing a sword towards the camera, said, “The organisers can keep their calm, we can’t. Before coming to us, I appeal to you to meet your children. We won’t hesitate to kill anyone if needed.”

A senior police officer said the accused was yet to be identified, but the reporter seen in the video will be questioned about the interview.

Speaking of the developments, a senior police officer, “He tried to provoke police and threaten the cops and thus a case was registered against him. Further action will be taken after his identification.”