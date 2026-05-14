Protest in Jammu over forestland ‘encroachment’

Protesters led by BJP MLA from Bahu assembly constituency Vikram Randhawa staged a protest, disrupting traffic movement for nearly two hours, on the Jammu-Nagrota national highway 44 at Sidhra against the alleged encroachment of forest land by some people of a particular community near an ancient temple on Wednesday. Protesters led by BJP MLA from Bahu assembly constituency Vikram Randhawa staged a protest, disrupting traffic movement for nearly two hours, on the Jammu-Nagrota national highway 44 at Sidhra against the alleged encroachment of forest land by some people of a particular community near an ancient temple on Wednesday. (Representational image)

The protesters, holding Tricolours and placards in their hands, raised slogans against chief minister Omar Abdullah and accused his government of encouraging people from Kashmir to encroach upon government land in Jammu.

The BJP MLA also accused the Omar government of encouraging people from Kashmir to usurp government land in Jammu in a bid to change its demography.

Talking to reporters, Randhawa said, “Mahamaya temple is sacred to us but some people of a particular community have encroached upon forest land and have illegally constructed houses”.

“Who has given them water and power connections in a forest? They also have an internet facility,” he added.

The BJP MLA asserted that rampant encroachment of state land has been going on across Jammu since 1996.

“I had said it in the assembly that 95% of land, be it of the JDA, forest department or state land has been encroached upon by a particular community,” he said.

“Omar may be a good human being, a good marathoner and a good golfer but he is turning out to be an incompetent CM. Because Jammu discarded your party squarely (in assembly elections), you are now avenging your defeat,” he said.

“We are not giving this agitation any political colour. Since our people don’t encroach upon land in Kashmir, how can we allow Kashmiris to encroach upon land in Jammu,” he said and cited the instances of Bhatindi and Belicharana, two areas which were forest and JDA land.

“When I raise such issues, they accuse me of spreading hatred but I say that whosoever has encroached upon government land irrespective of religion should be evicted immediately,” he added.