Protest outside CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur for jobs

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Mar 03, 2025 08:40 AM IST

The protesters demanded immediate advertisement of vacant positions in the education and health sectors, including the revocation of the 55% mandatory marks condition for Master Cadre posts

Over 300 members of the Berozgar Sanjha Morcha staged a demonstration outside Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur on Sunday, demanding immediate filling up of vacant posts.

Police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the gathering which led to a brief clash between the protesters and cops. (HT File)
Police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the gathering which led to a brief clash between the protesters and cops.

The protesters demanded immediate advertisement of vacant positions in the education and health sectors, including the revocation of the 55% mandatory marks condition for Master Cadre posts.

They also called for the publication of advertisements for vacant posts of lecturer and age limit relaxation, along with the immediate conduction of written exams for 250 art-and-craft teacher posts. Additionally, they urged the government to issue advertisements for 270 multi-purpose health workers’ posts.

Berozgar Sangarsh Morcha state president Raman Malod said the government hasn’t released any post in education department for three years while for the advertisements of 270 multi-purpose health workers’ posts, no notification has been issued.

Meanwhile, Lalita, 42, one of the protesters, said, “They claim they have given 50,000 jobs, but where are they? The only recruitments happening are in the police force.”

