Protest over shifting ventilators: Court orders accused to make contribution to Covid care fund

Granting bail to four Nuh residents accused of assaulting and obstructing government officials from doing their duty, a Mewat court on Monday ordered the accused to deposit ₹5,000 each in the Red Cross Fund of the Nuh deputy commissioner under the Covid care head.

In his order, additional sessions judge (ASJ), Mewat, Prashant Rana said the exemplary cost is being imposed on the accused so that in future, no person obstructs work of frontline workers during the pandemic and the damage caused by the accused in delaying transportation of ventilators is compensated to some extent by their contributions towards Covid treatment of citizens.

As per court orders, allegations against the accused were that they objected to shifting of 10 ventilators from Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati (SHKM) Government Medical College, Nalhar to Rewari and Palwal.

The accused were arrested for allegedly rioting, armed with deadly weapon, wrongful restraint, assault to deter public servant from duty, attempt to murder, negligent and malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, criminal intimidation on May 4.

“The ventilators were being shifted on government orders. Apparently, the accused obstructed shifting of ventilators and a few of the accused pelted stones. Three police officers received injuries. No property was damaged, as told by the investigating officer present in the court. No injury dangerous to life, was suffered by any person. Also, the allegations of snatching by causing hurt or wrongful restrained, are not made out,” the court said.

“Which of the accused inflicted the stone injury, is doubtful? Around 70 accused are there, and five injuries were caused. Prima facie, attempt to murder and snatching is not made out at this stage. Apparently, offence committed by applicants was obstruction in official duties. The accused have no criminal antecedents. They are in custody since May 4. The trial of the case will take time and no purpose will be served, if the accused are further kept in custody. The accused deserve to be enlarged on bail,” the ASJ court said.

The ASJ said conduct of the accused in obstructing shifting of ventilators to other districts, however, is not only prima-facie illegal but also highly unethical.

“They may have done the said obstruction on account of sentiments towards their district. However, in times of pandemic, regionalism should not prevail in the mind of any citizen. Since the accused delayed shifting of ventilators to other districts, for two hours, they deserve to be rectified by way of appropriate costs,” ASJ Rana said.

Allowing their bail application, the court said the accused will be released from custody subject to their furnishing personal bonds of ₹50,000 each.

“They will also deposit ₹5,000 each in the Red Cross Fund under the Covid care head and the duty magistrate will issue the release warrants after receipt of Red Cross contribution by the accused, the court said.