Protesting farmers line-up tractors at Mohali toll plazas

Continuing with the protest against the Union government, farmers on Monday line-up tractors at toll plazas in Mohali. This came after the call of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) for a nation wide protest on February 26. (HT File Photo/For reference)

Major protest was seen at Azizpur toll plaza on Zirakpur-Patiala highway and K-Area traffic light point on Zirakpur-Panchkula highway. The traffic was allowed to move freely without any blockage.

This came after the call of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) for a nation wide protest on February 26. A peaceful tractor rally was organised from 12 noon to 4 pm on the 14th day of farmers’ agitation. A large number of farmers’ organisation members participated in the rally by standing a tractor on side of the road on national highway.

Meanwhile, the farmer leaders have postponed the decision to march towards Delhi till February 29.

The farmers have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanuri borders seeking legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP).