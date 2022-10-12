Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Protesting farmers stay put outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Sangrur residence amid downpour

Protesting farmers stay put outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Sangrur residence amid downpour

Published on Oct 12, 2022

Farmers camping outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Sangrur residence amid a downpour. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Farmers’ protest outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s entered a third day on a rain-ridden Tuesday, with protesters stating undeterred by the weather and water logging at the site.

Thousands of farmers led by the Bharti Kisan Union (BKU, Ekta-Ugrahan) have been on an indefinite protest outside the CM residence, having blocked the 3-km stretch leading up to Sangrur from the Patiala-Bathinda highway. They are seeking the implementation of demands that the state and central governments had earlier ceded to.

The rain resulted in the protestors’ makeshift camps getting waterlogged after the three-hour long downpour early in the morning, following which the camps were shifted to the road from nearby fields.

Speaking on the occasion, union general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri said, “Numbers of farmers are increasing here as hundreds of farmers are reaching here every day. We are intensifying our agitation as the government is not listening to us. We are organising a massive rally here at the venue on October 15.”

The farmers, meanwhile, also announced the decision to organise another rally at the protest venue on October 15.

