Protesting PHE daily wagers lathicharged in Jammu
Demanding their immediate regularisation, hundreds of daily wagers of the Jal Shakti department staged a massive protest and blocked busy BC Road here on Monday.
The police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the protesters gathered outside the office of department’s chief engineer under the banner of Jal Shakti (PHE) Employees and Workers Association.
It may be stated here that in violation of Minimum Wages Act, daily wagers of the Jal Shakti department get a paltry sum of ₹6,750 a month. Hundreds of them have completed 15 to 25 years of service.
Infuriated over ‘unprovoked’ police action, the daily wagers warned that they would continue with their protests and will not relent till the LG’s administration resolves their grievances.
“We had already intimated the administration about our protest,” said Balwinder Singh, one of the protesters.
Rakesh Kumar, another protester, said, “Our families are facing starvation and we are not able to pay school fees of our children.”
The association’s president, Som Nath, said many of the workers have rendered services to the department for over two decades, but they are still waiting for justice.
Meanwhile, J&K Congress lashed out at the government for its failure to address daily wagers’ issues at the earliest. JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said that the government should shun its ‘rigid’ stand and ‘anti-workers’ approach and accept their genuine demands.
-
Traffic mismanagement could have led to Lucknow police commissioner’s exit: Officials
Poor traffic mismanagement on highways as well chaos on different routes and crossings inside the Lucknow city is being talked about as a major reason behind shifting of the 1994 batch IPS officer DK Thakur as Lucknow Commissioner of Police. Thakur has been replaced by 1993 batch IPS officer SB Shirodkar, who listed streamlining traffic among his priorities.
-
High court’s observations over Chadha’s appointment serious: Bajwa
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that the Punjab and Haryana high court has made very serious observations against the appointment of AAP 's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of the advisory committee of the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Chadha's appointment, asking government to decide representation of the petitioner against this move.
-
Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh. Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.
-
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
-
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
