Protesting teachers climb atop water tank in Mohali

Five protesters, including two women members of the Teacher Coordination Committee, climbed atop the water tank of Kumbhra village in Mohali on Friday. This is the despite the district administration orders not to atop water tanks, mobile towers and roofs of government buildings. These five protesters have threatened to commit suicide on August 15, if their demands are not met. The protesters are seeking restart of recruitment, with some seeking regularisation of jobs.

Coordination Committee Punjab’s coordinator Sukhchain Singh Mansa added that they were protesting against the government’s decision to cancel recruitment. “The education department had advertised 8,393 posts of pre-primary teachers for which the exam was be held on June 27, which was cancelled. Teachers are demanding the conduct of the exam and recruitments to begin,” he added.

With protests showing little sign of abating, district magistrate Girish Daylan said that protests can be held only at earmarked spots. These are the Dussehra Ground, Phase 8, Mohali; Panchayati land at Chappar Chiri Kalan, Mohali; Football ground, Darpan City, Kharar, and at vacant land near Focal Point, Mubarakpur Road, Dera Bassi.

“Protesters must ensure following of all Covid-19 norms, including restrictions on number and seek prior permission. Organisers shall be personally liable for compliance. Failure to adhere to these directions shall attract criminal penalty as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the relevant provisions of the IPC,” he added.