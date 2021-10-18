Protesting teachers climb atop water tank in Mohali

Five teachers of the Unemployed Physical Training Instructors (PTI) Teachers’ Union climbed atop a water tank near Sohana and started a hunger strike on Sunday over non-fulfilment of their long-pending demand for government jobs.

President of the union, Gurlabh Singh alias Bhola, said that many of the protesters are in their mid 30s, with some even postponing their marriages in the hope of a government job.

The coordination committee said the five members have threatened to commit suicide one by one if their demands are not met. Taking the Mohali administration and police aback, the teachers said that they will sit on hunger strike to death if their demands are not met.

Gurlabh Singh alias Bhola said, “When Pargat Singh was an MLA, he had promised to get our jobs regularised if he becomes a minister. But, it is sorry state of affairs that an honest politician like Pargat Singh also goes back on his word after being sworn into the Punjab cabinet. We have also presented a memorandum in this regard.”

Meanwhile, the Mohali administration has issued orders for allowing peaceful protests at four designated places in the district. District magistrate Isha Kalia said that protests can be held at Dusshera Ground in Phase 8, Mohali; panchayati land at Chappar village in Chiri Kalan, Mohali; football ground in Darpan city, Kharar, and at vacant land near Focal Point, Mubarakpur Road, Dera Bassi.