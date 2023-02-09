Provide more nutritious mid-day meals, Food commission asks Punjab govt

Punjab State Food Commission chairperson DP Reddy on Thursday asked the school education department to ensure more nutritious content in meals provided to schoolchildren under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme.

Chairing a meeting with officials of the school education department here, Reddy said that cooks deployed for cooking the mid-day meals should ensure cleanliness. “Health checkups of children at regular intervals are also the need of the hour, besides taking steps to ensure the making of health profile of the children so as to have proper assessment about their wellbeing,” he said.

The chairman exhorted the officers of the department to arrange funds under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to make sure that the ROs are installed in all the schools in the coming six months across the state to provide clean drinking water to the students of government schools. He also said that the short film made by the commission on the mid-day meals should be uploaded on the EDUSAT platform of the department. Among others present on the occasion included AK Sharma, Preety Chawla, Indra Gupta, Vijay Dutt, Chetan Prakash Dhaliwal, members and officers of the commission and director general school education Vinay Bublani.