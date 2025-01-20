Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PRTC announces 2,500 salary hike for contractual workers

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala/chandigarh
Jan 20, 2025 07:38 AM IST

The development came after a meeting between the PRTC contract workers’ union under the leadership of PRTC chairman Ranjodh Singh Hadana and transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has hiked the salaries of 1,148 contractual employees by 2500, with an additional 10% for those who have been working continuously for over a year.

The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has hiked the salaries of 1,148 contractual employees by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2500, with an additional 10% for those who have been working continuously for over a year.
The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has hiked the salaries of 1,148 contractual employees by 2500, with an additional 10% for those who have been working continuously for over a year.

The development came after a meeting between the PRTC contract workers’ union under the leadership of PRTC chairman Ranjodh Singh Hadana and transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

Bhullar said the proposal for salary increment was presented during the board of directors meeting and unanimously approved.

“Copies of the directive have been issued to seven departments. Additionally, a consensus has been reached to frame a policy for regularising employees under service rules and the related file will be sent to the Punjab advocate general. A follow-up meeting will be held with senior officials and unions to finalise the policy,” Bhullar added.

Hadana said employees hired after September 15, 2021, were earlier given only minimum wages. “To address this disparity, the board of directors has decided to increase their wages by 2500 and an additional 10%, applicable only to those continuously working for over a year. This increment in wages will be prospective, and no arrears will be paid,” Hadana added.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On