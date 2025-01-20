PRTC announces 2,500 salary hike for contractual workers

The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has hiked the salaries of 1,148 contractual employees by ₹2500, with an additional 10% for those who have been working continuously for over a year. The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has hiked the salaries of 1,148 contractual employees by ₹ 2500, with an additional 10% for those who have been working continuously for over a year.

The development came after a meeting between the PRTC contract workers’ union under the leadership of PRTC chairman Ranjodh Singh Hadana and transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

Bhullar said the proposal for salary increment was presented during the board of directors meeting and unanimously approved.

“Copies of the directive have been issued to seven departments. Additionally, a consensus has been reached to frame a policy for regularising employees under service rules and the related file will be sent to the Punjab advocate general. A follow-up meeting will be held with senior officials and unions to finalise the policy,” Bhullar added.

Hadana said employees hired after September 15, 2021, were earlier given only minimum wages. “To address this disparity, the board of directors has decided to increase their wages by ₹2500 and an additional 10%, applicable only to those continuously working for over a year. This increment in wages will be prospective, and no arrears will be paid,” Hadana added.