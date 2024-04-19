PSEB Class-10: Ludhiana girl Aditi tops state with perfect 650/650

With a perfect score of 650/650, Aditi, 17, of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class-10 examinations. Aditi and Alisha Sharma, the first and second-rank holders of PSEB Class-10 exam on Thursday. Both are students of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The board will be releasing the complete result on its official website www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com on April 19 at 10 am.

The second rank-holder, Alisha Sharma, 16, is also from Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana. She scored 645 out of 650 (99.23%).

Karmanpreet Kaur, 17, of Amber Public Senior Secondary School, Nawan Tanel, Baba Bakala, in Amritsar, also scored 645/650 marks and has been ranked third in the state, in view of the fact that she is older than the second-rank holder.

Girls outshine boys

Not just did girls bag the top three positions in the state, they also outperformed boys in terms of pass percentage. The girls’ pass percentage was 98.11 while that of the boys is 96.47.

Besides, 10 out 11 third gender students who appeared for the exam have also passed.

Decline in overall pass%

Out of 2,81,098 candidates who appeared for the exam, 2,73,348 students have passed. The overall pass percentage of 97.24 is less than last year (97.54). In 2022, Punjab had a pass percentage of 99.06.

This year, 316 students have also made it to the merit list, scoring 96.46% or more. Board officials said this number may rise after re-evaluation of papers.

Amritsar at the top

With a pass percentage of 99.24, Amritsar was placed on the top of the chart (of 23 districts) while Fatehgarh Sahib, with a pass percentage of 94.51%, was at the bottom.

99.49% students pass Punjabi exam

While 99.49% students passed the Punjabi exam, 98.81% students cleared English, 99.78% students cleared Hindi, and 99.55% students passed Mathematics exam. 99.31% candidates cleared the Science exam while 99.56% students passed Social Studies.

Rural schools fare better than urban ones

Board vice-chairman Prem Kumar said that rural schools, with a pass percentage of 97.58, have done better than urban schools whose pass percentage is 96.60%.

While the government schools in the state secured 97.32 pass percentage, non-government schools got 98.01% and Aided schools secured 93.71%.

Kumar added that 394 students flunked the exams, 7,166 candidates will have to re-appear and the results of 190 candidates have been withheld.

“There are multiple reasons for withholding the results of 190 students, including pending fees. We will soon find a solution for them and release their results too,” said Prem Kumar.