PSPCL bags ‘A’ grade, Haryana power utilities retain ‘A+’ in annual ranking

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has improved its performance, securing the 12th position with an 'A' grade among 52 power utilities in the country and the 7th position among state utilities. Meanwhile, Haryana's two power distribution companies—Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN)—have maintained their 'A+' grade and continue to lead in the overall rankings.

According to the 13th Annual Integrated Rating Report, PSPCL’s improved ranking is attributed to a reduction in Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses from 11.26% to 10.96%. Additionally, billing efficiency increased from 88.74% to 89.27%, and the gap between the average cost of supply and revenue receipts improved by 0.25 paise per unit.

Haryana maintains strong performance

Both UHBVN and DHBVN have retained their ‘A+’ grade but shifted positions in the rankings. UHBVN is now ranked 6th, up from 12th last year, while DHBVN stands at 11th, an improvement from the 11th position.

UHBVN recorded a significant reduction in AT&C losses, which fell from 10.32% to 9.15%, while billing efficiency increased from 89.68% to 90.85%. The gap between the cost of power supply and revenue receipts also improved by 0.04 paise per unit.

DHBVN saw a decrease in AT&C losses from 13.17% to 12.73%, with billing efficiency rising slightly from 88.58% to 88.62%. Collection efficiency also increased from 98.03% to 98.48%. However, the gap between the cost of power supply and revenue receipts deteriorated by 0.14 paise per unit.

The 13th Integrated Rating Exercise evaluates the performance of distribution companies based on 15 base rating metrics and nine disincentives. Among the 63 utilities assessed, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) secured the top position, followed by Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL), Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL), Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL), and Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL).

This year, 11 out of 52 power utilities received an ‘A+’ rating—comprising six state-owned and five private companies. PSPCL is among the five utilities awarded an ‘A’ grade, alongside Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka. Eight state utilities received a ‘B’ grade, six were rated ‘C,’ and another eight received a ‘C-’ grade. Notably, no utility received a ‘D’ grade this year.

Among the 11 power departments evaluated, six achieved an ‘A’ grade, two received a ‘B’ grade, and three were given a ‘C’ grade.

Gujarat and Haryana lead in distribution excellence

Of the 11 utilities that earned an ‘A+’ rating, four are from Gujarat and two from Haryana. Punjab, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka were the only four state utilities to receive an ‘A’ grade.

In the consumer services category, six distribution companies earned the highest ‘A+’ grade, 15 secured an ‘A’ grade, while 22—including PSPCL—received a ‘B+’ grade.

Overall, power distribution companies from Haryana (UHBVN and DHBVN), Odisha (TPWODL, TPCODL, and TPNOWL), Kerala (KSEBL), and Punjab (PSPCL) were ranked as the top-performing state utilities in the country.