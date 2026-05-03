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PSPCL moves HC against deadline to pay DA to employees, pensioners

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging a single judge’s order directing the state to pay pending dearness allowance (DA) to employees and pensioners by June 30 on par with rates paid to All India Services (IAS/IPS/IFS) officers on central government pattern.

Published on: May 03, 2026 05:26 am IST
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
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Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging a single judge’s order directing the state to pay pending dearness allowance (DA) to employees and pensioners by June 30 on par with rates paid to All India Services (IAS/IPS/IFS) officers on central government pattern. The order was applicable to employees of corporations and other such arms like the PSPCL.

The order was passed by the high court on April 8 and released on April 19. Rough estimates suggest the liability for the government would be anywhere between 10,000 crore and 14,000 crore. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The order was passed by the high court on April 8 and released on April 19. Rough estimates suggest the liability for the government would be anywhere between 10,000 crore and 14,000 crore.

The court underlined that once the government has accepted the recommendation of the 6th Pay Commission, the benefits arising from the said recommendations cannot be denied to the petitioners.

It asserted that Punjab cannot deny the payment of DA to the petitioners on the ground of its financial position and priorities.

It is immediately not clear what grounds the PSPCL has taken to challenge the April 8 HC order. The petition is likely to be listed for hearing next week. The employees and pensioners have also filed a caveat apprehending the state’s appeal, which effectively means that the high court will hear them before passing an interim order on the appeal of the PSPCL.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / PSPCL moves HC against deadline to pay DA to employees, pensioners
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / PSPCL moves HC against deadline to pay DA to employees, pensioners
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