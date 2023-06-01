2-day police remand to PSPCL officials held for taking bribe in Ludhiana

A local court on Thursday sent two officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), who were arrested for allegedly taking bribe, to two-day police remand. A case under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of the IPC was registered. (Reprsentational Photo (Shutterstock) )

The Vigilance bureau on Wednesday arrested two officials of PSPCL, including sub-divisional officer (SDO) Mohan Lal and lineman Harjeet Singh on graft charges after they were arrested accepting ₹5,000 as bribe.

The accused SDO and lineman, who were posted in Focal Point Division, were arrested on the complaint of Lokesh Modi, a resident of Bittu colony on Tajpur Road Ludhiana, who alleged that the accused were demanding ₹5,000 as bribe from him for not disconnecting power connection of his factory.

He said that his electricity bill was pending due to financial crunches. The PSPCL had already issued disconnection orders. He also alleged that the accused had already taken ₹34,000 as bribe in installments and they were demanding more money.

A case under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered against both the accused at VB police station, Ludhiana range.

