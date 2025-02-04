PSPCL to appoint new CMD as Baldev Singh Sran set to retire

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is preparing to appoint a new chairman and managing director (CMD) as the current chief, Baldev Singh Sran, is set to retire on February 6, 2025, upon reaching the age of 65. Current PSPCL chief Baldev Singh Sran is set to retire on February 6, 2025, upon reaching the age of 65. (HT File)

The Punjab government has already issued a call for applications, and the selection process is now underway to fill the post of CMD, who is responsible for the overall functioning of the power sector in the state.

Sran has served as the PSPCL CMD for several years and has been instrumental in the corporation’s efforts to stabilise power distribution in Punjab, improve infrastructure, and streamline operations. Under his leadership, PSPCL made significant strides in tackling electricity shortages, improving power supplies, cutting cost and became the first government entity which has brought a National Company Law Tribunal. He also bucked the pressure on bundling of solar and rice straw-based power, for which some powerful politicians were pressing PSPCL to make tenders.

As per the official information, 25 candidates have applied for the post of CMD, PSPCL, for which the government has invited applications.

Among the top contenders are DIS Grewal, the current director (distribution), Harjit Singh, director (generation), and RS Saini, director (commercial). The trio have years of experience within PSPCL and a deep understanding of the corporation’s operational and financial complexities.

Grewal has been particularly noted for his extensive experience in power generation and management. He is considered close to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and the AAP leadership. Grewal is considered a tough task master.

Saini and Harjit Singh also have vast experience and a proven track record. Former director (technical) Yogesh Tondon, and chief engineer Sanjeev Sood are also among the names being considered by the government.

The new CMD will be tasked with tackling the ongoing challenges faced by PSPCL, including financial sustainability, infrastructure upgrades, and addressing the increasing demand for electricity in the state. The corporation is also looking at reducing power losses and improving service delivery to consumers, which will require a leader with both operational expertise and strong managerial skills.

“The government is expected to take the final decision after the screening by the selection committee headed by the chief secretary. The power department has moved the file to chief secretary to conduct the meeting for selection at the earliest. For the time being, the charge of post will be given to the principal secretary power,” confirmed a power department official dealing with the case.