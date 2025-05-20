PSPCL to install rooftop solar systems at 92 sites in Ludhiana

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has identified 92 sites across Ludhiana district for installing on-grid rooftop solar systems in a step towards promoting renewable energy. The project, estimated at ₹15.11 crore, is expected to generate 3,018 kilowatts (kW) of power to meet the internal consumption needs of PSPCL, reducing dependence on conventional energy. The initiative covers five key administrative buildings and 87 power substations under PSPCL’s central zone and P&M wing. (HT Photo)

The initiative covers five key administrative buildings and 87 power substations under PSPCL’s central zone and P&M wing. Prominent sites include the mini secretariat and the PSPCL head office in Power Colony-1 on Ferozepur Road, with proposed solar capacities of 72.9 kW and 56.64 kW, respectively. Other planned installations are at SCADA Control Room, Zonal Knowledge Centre, and the 220 kW substation, collectively expected to generate 208.44 kW.

The remaining 87 substations under the P&M Circle will contribute 2,809.56 kW, with the Nurewal substation hosting the highest capacity at 101.72 kW.

A senior PSPCL official said that the project was finalised in September 2024 and awarded to engineering firm Sugs Lloyd in December. However, work is yet to begin, raising concerns over delays. The firm is responsible for the complete implementation—from site survey and design to installation, testing, and commissioning, followed by five years of maintenance.

The project follows the CAPEX model, meaning PSPCL will invest the full cost upfront and retain ownership. The systems will include net metering, allowing PSPCL to use generated power and feed any surplus back into the grid.

Chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans of PSPCL’s Central Zone stated, “This project is more than just infrastructure—it’s a move toward energy self-reliance. By generating our own clean power, we aim to significantly cut operational costs, especially during peak summer demand.”