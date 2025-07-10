PU announces golden chance to complete degree

Panjab University (PU) has granted a golden chance for undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses with effect from admission year 2014 to enable students to clear their degrees where all their permissible chances have been exhausted. Panjab University (PU) has granted a golden chance for undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses with effect from admission year 2014 to enable students to clear their degrees where all their permissible chances have been exhausted. (HT File)

This special opportunity allows students with admission year 2014 onwards, who no longer have reappear chances available, to apply for this examination to clear their respective reappear, compartment, full subjects, improvement, additional, deficient, or missed practicals.

The golden chance is applicable only to semester system courses, and will be conducted along with the end semester examinations in November/December 2025 for odd semesters and April/May 2026 for even semesters. At present, candidates can apply only for the odd semester golden chance examination.

The online application portal for Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Professional courses of odd semesters will be available from July 16 and will close on August 16. The application portals for (i) undergraduate courses and (ii) postgraduate & professional courses are ugexam.puexam.in and pgexam.puexam.in, respectively. All applications are to be submitted online only.