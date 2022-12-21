PU business school student gets 58-lakh package

A 25-year-old student of the University Business School (UBS), Panjab University, has bagged a package of ₹58.48 lakh per annum through campus placement, the highest for this session, so far, the institute said.

Anshu Sood of Hoshiarpur, who is pursuing MBA at the varsity, has been placed with the Tolaram Group, a consumer goods company. “Everything I learned over the last two years helped me in the interview, whether it was communication skills or my knowledge. I dedicate my achievement to my parents and teachers,” she said.

Last year, the highest package offered to a UBS student during the placement drive was ₹53 lakh per annum (LPA). This year, UBS has recorded 91.3% placements so far against 96.29% placements last year. The placement drive is still underway on campus. The batch has 125 students, of which 115 participated in the placement process. Of them 105 students have received offers from different recruiters.

This year, the average package has been ₹13.69 LPA, which is higher than last year’s ₹10.13 LPA. UBS has also recorded an increase of 46.11% in the median package.

More offers likely

UBS chairperson Sanjay Kaushik, who is also the placement coordinator, said, “The placement drive is going well as evident from the increase in highest, average and median packages. We have constantly been in touch with recruiting organisations, and have been able to get recruiters from a variety of companies and different industries for the placement drive. As placements are still underway, we are expecting to get more offers soon.”

As many as 11 UBS students have bagged packages of ₹24 LPA from the Trident Group, seven have been placed with the American Express with a package of ₹21.2 LPA.

45% more recruiters in placement process

This year, around 45 recruiters, including Tolaram Group, American Express, Trident Group, Dabur, EY, Deloitte, Adani, Maruti Suzuki, Finxera, Airtel , MG Motors, HPCL-MEL, HDFC Bank, and Korn Ferry have participated in the placement process.

There has been a 45% increase in the number of recruiters this year as compared to 31 last year. As many as 17 new recruiters participated in the process for the first time. The companies that offered the highest packages were Tolaram Group ( ₹58.5 LPA), Trident ( ₹24 LPA), American Express ( ₹21.3 LPA), Dabur ( ₹15 LPA), Adani Group ( ₹14.5 LPA) and Korn Ferry ( ₹14.5 LPA).

