PU engineering admissions: Last date extended to October 20

The joint admission committee (JAC) for engineering courses in different institutes of Chandigarh has made changes in the admission schedule after PU allowed for additional seats to continue for single girl children and students of border and rural areas.

Now, online registrations will close on October 20 and the correction window will open on October 21. Earlier, October 13 was the last date. The development comes after the PU panel recommended that at least seven days’ time be given to candidates to apply afresh in these categories and those who have already applied may be allowed to change their categories accordingly.

Like other states, Chandigarh also accepts JEE (Main) scores for engineering courses at five institutes—Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering (Dr SSBUICET), University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University Campus, UIET at PU’s Hoshiarpur regional centre, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) and Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA).

For reserved categories, the verification of documents will now be held from October 23 to 26 followed by the display of the final list of eligible candidates for filing choices on October 27.

The first round of counselling will be held from October 28 and first round of seat allotment will be done on October 31, followed by second round of counselling from November 6. The second round of seat allotment will be held on November 8.

The third round of counselling will start from November 11 and the third seat allotment will be held on November 13. After the third counselling, spot round of counselling will start and the vacant seats will be displayed on November 18, after which registration process for the spot round will start from November 19.