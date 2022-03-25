PU general category employees oppose reservation in promotion; write to chancellor
The Panjab University General Category (welfare) Association (PUGCA) has written to the vice president of India, who is the chancellor of PU, opposing the implementation of reservation in promotion.
The development comes after the Punjab government recently informed PU that the pending grant for the current financial year will lapse if the varsity fails to implement the reservation roster in promotion for its non-teaching staff.
PUGCA’s letter states that the communication sent by the Punjab education department is wrong and ignoring the judgements of the Supreme Court. They added that PU’s scheduled caste/backward class association is trying to spoil the name of the university by making false claims to the higher authorities.
“The university authorities have not collected any quantifiable data till date which shows inadequacy of representation of reserved category employees,” reads the letter, adding that the university has not addressed any objections till date raised over the draft roster. They have urged the chancellor to issue necessary directions to PU.
Meanwhile, the non-teaching staff at PU continued their protest over the non-implementation of 6th pay commission for them.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics