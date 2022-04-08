PU, PGIMER faculty get patent for oral healthcare education device for visually-impaired
Panjab University’s representatives on Thursday said the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) professors have been granted a patent for an oral healthcare educational device for the visually impaired children.
The device, associated with providing oral health education to visually impaired kids in different languages on tactile sensing, was created by a team consisting of Naveen Aggarwal, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Parminder Singh of UIET, PU, and Manoj Kumar Jaiswal, Ashima Goyal of PGIMER.
“Educating visually impaired children about oral healthcare can be a difficult task for paediatric dentists since they cannot visualise different dental diseases. To overcome this challenge and provide the visually impaired children equal opportunity of oral healthcare, the team envisaged this device,” varsity said in an official communique.
The apparatus comprises a dental model having diseased and healthy teeth, inflamed and healthy gingival tissues, a sensor associated with the teeth and the gingival tissues of the dental model and a control unit in communication with the sensor.
“The control unit comprises a memory to store educational information related to the dental model and when a visually impaired person touches the dental model, the sensor sends a signal to the control unit which retrieves relevant information from the memory and sends to an output unit for the announcement,” varsity representatives said, adding that a visually impaired person gets oral healthcare education by touching and listening to different healthy and diseased teeth and gingival tissues of the dental model.
Admissions for vacant EWS seats at Chandigarh private schools from April 9
Eligible children looking to apply for private school admissions under economically weaker sections (EWS) category, wherever vacant, can do so online through a google form from April 9 to 13, an education department notification read. The forms will be made available at www.chdeducation.gov.in.The registration form received up to April 13, will be sent to the concerned school and parents can contact that school from April 21 to 23 to check the status of the admission.In case of any query, parents can contact the deputy district education officer on any working day. There are a number of seats under EWS category lying vacant in different private unaided schools in the city.
Fancy numbers: Bidding open for ‘CH01-CJ’ series
Bidding for the e-auction of registration numbers under new series “CH01-CJ” will be open till 5 pm on April 13. Some left over fancy/special registration numbers of previous series “CH01-CH”, “CH01-CG”, “CH01-CF”, “CH01-CE”, “CH01-CD”, “CH01-CC”, “CH01-CB”, “CH01-CA”, “CH01-BZ”, “CH01-BY”, “CH01-BX”, “CH01-BW”, “CH01-BV”, “CH01-BU”, “CH01-BT” and “CH01-BS” are also available. Vehicle owners can register on the website: https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy. The link is also available on www.chdtransport.gov.in.
Workshop on World Health Day at PU
University Institute of Applied Management Sciences’s MBA hospital and pharmaceutical management sectoral students on Thursday organised an expository workshop on World Health Day. Ojas Super Specialty Hospital’s cardiac sciences chairman Anurag Sharma, the guest of honour, highlighted the concept of holistic health, that emphasises on mental and social dimensions.
Nukkad natak on healthy diet
PU’s centre for public health showcased a nukkad natak on the importance of healthy diet at the student centre. Students also demonstrated physiotherapy techniques for people with desk jobs. More than 20 prizes were awarded to the winners of the quiz competition organised by the centre
Ambala ex-councillor, son held for attacking police team during raid
Police on Wednesday arrested former Ambala Sadar municipal council independent councillor Rajesh Kumar, 44, and his son Prince, 26, for allegedly attacking a police team conducting a raid at their residence in Cantonment's Deha Colony. Police said following the duo's arrest, the team also seized commercial quantities of drugs from a godown owned by the ex-councillor.
Mother of two commits suicide by hanging herself at Mauli Jagran house
A 32-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in Sundernagar, Mauli Jagran, on Thursday. Police said the woman, a homemaker, lived with her husband, who has a private job, and two sons, aged 10 and seven. On Thursday, the family had a function on the ground floor of their house. On finding the woman missing, her husband went upstairs and found a room locked from the inside.
J&K: Two hurt in ‘accidental discharge of weapons’ by Army personnel in Handwara
At least two people were injured in an “accidental discharge of weapons” by Army personnel during an altercation with worshippers outside a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara area on Thursday, officials said here. The injured were identified as Abdul Ahad Mir and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi, the officials said, adding that they were rushed to the SKIMS hospital at Soura here. People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti expressed dismay and shock over the incident.
QS World University rankings: NIPER best pharma institute in country
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Sector 67, Mohali, has been ranked as the top university in India and seventh in Asia in the pharmacy and pharmacology category as part of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2022. Overall, NIPER has been ranked 44th in the world. Panjab University's University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences has been placed in the 150-200 bracket.
PU’s small languages departments proposed to be merged
With Panjab University working on the merger of its small departments and centres, a sub-committee has proposed to merge the small languages departments of the varsity in line with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council's 2015 recommendation. A sub-committee has also proposed the Arts Block number 5 — which has around 18 rooms — be used to accommodate the various small languages departments.
