PU pulls up 11 dist colleges over lack of regular principals

Panjab University (PU) has issued show-cause notices to 42 affiliated colleges across Punjab and Chandigarh, including 11 institutions from Ludhiana, for failing to appoint regular principals despite repeated directions and deadlines set by the university. The colleges have now been given 15 days to submit written explanations and clarify the reasons for the delay. According to the list shared by PU, the 42 colleges include 11 from Ludhiana, the highest from any district. (HT Photo)

In an official letter dated December 17, issued by the dean of the college development council, PU said that all affiliated college managements had earlier been asked to initiate the process for appointing regular principals strictly in accordance with the norms laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and PU. However, a subsequent review revealed that several colleges had not taken appropriate steps to comply with these instructions.

The matter was placed before the competent authority, following which the university decided to issue show-cause notices to the defaulting institutions. PU has sought an explanation from the college managements on why action should not be taken against them for failing to follow university directions regarding the appointment of regular principals.

The university has also raised serious objections to official correspondence being sent under the signatures of unapproved officiating principals or teachers appointed by college managements. The colleges have been asked to explain why such correspondence has not been stopped, despite clear instructions from the university.

According to the list shared by PU, the 42 colleges include two from Chandigarh, three from Fazilka, five from Ferozepur, eight from Hoshiarpur, six from Moga, one from SBS Nagar, six from Sri Muktsar Sahib and 11 from Ludhiana, the highest from any district. The Ludhiana colleges named in the notice are Arya College, GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, AS College for Women, Khanna, GS Foundation College of Law, Birmi, Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College for Women, Kamalpura, GHG Institute of Law, Sidhwan Khurd, Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Kamla Lohtia College, Shri Ram College, Jagraon, Sadbhavna College of Education for Women, Raikot, and Malwa Central College of Education for Women (MCCEW).

PU has reiterated that as per university rules, an officiating principal can hold charge for a maximum period of six months. In March last year, the university had already issued a letter directing colleges without regular principals to begin the appointment process within 20 days. Despite this, many institutions failed to act.

Last month, the university issued a stern warning, stating that no correspondence signed by officiating principals would be entertained after November 30, 2025. In the latest communication, PU has directed the colleges concerned to submit their replies on the official letterhead of the management by January 1, 2026, failing which further action may follow.