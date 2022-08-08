PU syndicate to take up agenda of adoption, abortion and miscarriage leaves for women daily-wage staffers on August 13

The Panjab University (PU) syndicate in its meeting on August 13 will take up the agenda of granting miscarriage, abortion and adoption leaves to teaching and non-teaching women employees working on temporary, contractual and daily-wage basis.

PU’s daily wage employees are entitled to maternity leave as per the syndicate’s decision in 2017, but there are no provisions in place for adoption leaves, which can be availed by regular and permanent staffers only. In 2019, a daily wage clerk working in PU’s examination branch requested for adoption leave, which was denied as there is no provision for the same in the PU calendar.

The varsity is also in process to frame rules to deal with cases for grant of abortion and miscarriage leaves to daily wage employee, for which there is also no provision.

The 15-member PU syndicate – the executive wing of the University – in its meeting will take up twelve agenda items for consideration besides items for ratification and information. This will be its first meeting after two years.

Adoption of UGC regulations

The syndicate will also take a decision on adoption of University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations to offer twinning, joint degree and dual degree programmes in collaboration with foreign universities.

UGC in May notified its UGC (Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Educational Institutions to offer Twinning, Joint Degree and Dual Degree Programmes) Regulations, 2022. After the notification of guidelines, PU’s research and development Cell (RDC) office wrote to the varsity to get regulations adopted.

A final call will also be taken on the recommendations of a committee to allow students who have passed out from other dental colleges/institutes to take a one-year internship course at PU’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital.

