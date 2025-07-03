Public bears the brunt of security overdrive for Majithia’s hearing at Mohali District Administrative Complex

Visitors to the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76, Mohali, were left stranded and inconvenienced for nearly five hours on Wednesday, as the entire premises were placed under unprecedented security lockdown during the court appearance of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets case. The District Administrative Complex — which houses both the district courts and the deputy commissioner’s office — resembled a fortress with barricades which were set up around 10 am and remained in place until 3 pm. (HT)

Nearly 500 personnel from Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib and Ropar districts were deployed, transforming the usually busy civic hub into a restricted zone for the public.

Access to the building was denied to the general public, including residents who had come for routine work at various government offices.

“I came to the DC office for some official work but was not allowed to enter the building,” said Amit Kumar, a local resident. “I had to return around 4pm to get my work done. It felt like a curfew.”

Entry was permitted only after strict identity checks, even for staff.

Many people reported being turned away without explanation. Routine administrative work came to a near-halt, with residents forced to wait for hours or reschedule their visits.

Bikram Singh Majithia was brought to court under tight security at 10.15 am. His hearing concluded at 2.45 pm, with the court extending his police remand.

The high-profile appearance led to one of the most elaborate security arrangements the district court has seen in recent memory.

The high-level security operation was personally supervised by DIG HS Bhullar of the Ropar range. The deployment included four superintendents of police (SPs), six deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), all station house officers (SHOs) from the range, and additional personnel to ensure law and order.