Pucca houses, 2,100 honourarium for women: BJP manifesto

Targeting to cash-in on the votes from colonies, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate, Gain Chand Gupta promised pucca houses as part of rehabilitation of colonies. Gian Chand Gupta releasing BJP manifesto at Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/Hindustan times)

Releasing “10 saal bemisal sakalp patr”, (manifesto) for Panchkula constituency, Gupta has roped in his seven sarokaar (7 thrust areas) promises to make Panchkula slum free by providing houses to the dweller of Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony. He also promised to make Panchkula -- slum free, encroachment free, drug free, plastic free, pollution free, clean and green city.

Targeting female voters, Gupta has announced to set up Mahila Chaupal in every village of Panchkula. He promised that all women will be given an honorarium of ₹2,100 per month under the Lado Laxmi Yojana, gas cylinder will be given for ₹500 under the Grihini Yojana.

Aiming to please about 50,000 voters of the colonies, Gupta said, “the colony residents will be completely rehabilitated, and they will be given concrete houses.

While releasing the manifesto, Gupta said that a world-class film city equipped with modern facilities will be developed in Panchkula and promised to make Panchkula a smart city. He promised to make Panchkula an education hub by creating an education zone in Panchkula. He promised to establish a forensic science university in Panchkula as well.

“Railway station will be named Chandigarh-Panchkula” Gupta said its beautification work will be completed soon.

Gupta said that on the lines of Sector 9 street market, permanent booths will be built for street vendors in Sector 7, 11 and Sector 17 and the street vendors will be given proper place by creating vending zones.

He said that dhobi ghat will be built in Panchkula and IT Park and data centre will be expanded further in Panchkula. He also promised a sports complex to be constructed for the residents of trans-Ghaggar sectors.

“In the last 10 years I have worked for the development of Panchkula. I will continue to work for the development of the constituency,” said Haryana assembly speaker and BJP candidate from Panchkula, Gian Chand Gupta.