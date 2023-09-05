PU polls 2023: Parties make last few hours count as campaigning ends

After filing of nominations on August 31, the four-day long campaigning by candidates came to a close at 9 pm on Monday, 36 hours before voting is set to get underway for the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) election on September 6. Supporters of CYSS and ABVP holding rallies on the last of campaigning at Panjab University on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The much-awaited polls to pick the campus president for the 2023-24 session will be a nine-horse race. The number of candidates in contention is highest in recent years, while eight candidates were in the fray last year. There is only one female presidential hopeful this year as compared to two last year.

With Monday being the last day of campaigning, the dean students welfare (DSW) office allowed all parties to hold a second rally on the campus, after a similar permission on Sunday. With varsity reopening for classes on Monday, students also made a last-ditch effort to net votes by visiting departments and hostels.

Still, compared to previous years, the last day of campaigning was relatively quieter. Flamboyant processions, complete with swanky cars, were conspicuous by their absence.

While the poll code was in effect, campaigning remained mostly peaceful, except in the second week of August, when police had to register a case after a brawl broke out at GGDSD College in Sector 32.

Defacement with party’ stickers and posters was seen in parts of the university, especially on the south campus. But DSW Jatinder Grover said till now, no action had been taken against any party.

On Tuesday, parties will head out for one-on-one campaigning and focus on reaching out to voters through their social media handles.

No clear favourite

While campaigning hit the peak on Monday, there was no noticeable wave in favour of any particular party.

Aayush Khatkar from AAP’s student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) is the incumbent president. While CYSS played up their hand in getting a grant of ₹48.91 crore from the AAP-lead Punjab government for building two PU hostels, many, including party insiders, feel Khatkar did not do enough to gain foothold for the party.

Other parties also united against CYSS after their election in-charge and Dharamkot MLA Davinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose visited PU campus multiple times to make announcements for the party.

Earlier emerging as a major competitor, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) plan to forge an alliance with the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) and Himachal Pradesh Students Union (HPSU) fell through after a scuffle at University Institute of Engineering (UIET). While the party has now decided to fight the election solely, just for the president post, insiders feel the public display of internal struggles will cost them some votes.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has tied up with Panjab University Helping Hands (PUHH). However, for the second year in a row, a candidate from the party has gone to the rival camp and become their president candidate. Last year, it was Aayush Khatkar, who joined CYSS, while this year, Jatinder Singh, a former ABVP convener, is NSUI’s presidential pick.

There are three alliances in play this year, with CYSS aligning with Himachal Students Union (HIMSU); SOI with INSO and HPSU; and ABVP with PUHH. Last year, there were two alliances.

PUSU presidential candidate allegedly beaten up

Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) presidential candidate Davinder Pal Singh alleged that he was beaten up by CYSS supporters outside University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) around 5.30 pm.

Singh, along with members of PUSU and some other parties, staged a protest outside the administrative block building. They demanded that the nomination of the CYSS candidate be revoked and a FIR be registered. Slogans against CYSS and the Punjab government were also raised.

Meanwhile, CYSS general secretary at PU, Paras Rattan said the party had nothing to do with the incident. While DSW Jatinder Grover remained unavailable for comment, as per sources, no evidence was found of involvement any political party in the incident.