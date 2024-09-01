PUCSC polls: Parties turn to hostels for canvassing on a slow Saturday

While Saturday was a working day at Panjab University (PU) in lieu of giving a holiday next week on Friday right after the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections, parties took to hostels for campaigning as the footfall on the campus was on the lower side. Most candidates focused on hostels on Saturday. Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) Chandigarh in-charge Divyansh Thakur said they had been focusing on hostels and remained busy with campaign meetings since morning. (HT File)

Presidential candidate for Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Arpita Malik was seen campaigning at the Student Centre, but also planned on visiting different departments in the Arts Block and Science Block before turning her attention to hostels.

“We have been running a calling campaign in hostels and I have been speaking to many students as well. I lose count of how many people I talk to in a day,” she said.

Other parties also continued canvassing in hostels. This will continue on Sunday as well and campaigning will again kick up from Monday onwards. Because of the holidays next week and the PUTA election on September 3, it is expected that many students will choose to go home, and as per officials from various parties, a lower turnout is expected this year.

Along with PUCSC elections, polling for 65 out of a total of 127 department representative (DR) candidates will also be held on September 5 and the result will be declared in evening, as per data shared by the DSW office.

As many as 62 DRs will be elected unopposed.